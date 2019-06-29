This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
What was the record temperature recorded in France this week? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of manufacturing jobs worldwide that robots are expected to take by 2030.

By Adam Daly Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 7:59 PM
People enjoy the sun on the Trocadero gardens near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Friday,
Image: Lewis Joly via PA Images
Image: Lewis Joly via PA Images

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

79.4: The life expectancy of males living in the most deprived areas in the State, new CSO data shows. This was considerably lower compared to populations who lived in affluent areas, where men had a life expectancy of 84.4 years

44.3: The degrees Celsius recorded in France during the week, its hottest ever temperature

10,253: The number of people classified as homeless in Ireland, according to the latest figure from the Department of Housing. 

299: The number of apartments that were refused planning permission in Glasnevin after significant local objection. 

279: The number of HSE staff members who have been assaulted in Irish hospitals so far this year.

216: The number of jobs that are expected to be lost after An Post announced the closure of its mail centre in Cork.

€1.6 million: The fine handed to an Irish subsidiary of the US investment bank JP Morgan by the Central Bank after it was found to have breached Irish financial services regulations.

12,000: The number of visitors that a government website, designed to commemorate the centenary of the first Dáil, had in the first six months since it went online. The website cost €180,000 to develop.

€929: The average amount of money that parents are spending on their child’s Communion day, according to a survey from Ulster Bank.

£300,000: The amount of money that a woman in Northern Ireland was swindled out of in an online romance scam.

20 million: The number of manufacturing jobs worldwide that robots are expected to take by 2030. 

