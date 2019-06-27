Cork mail centre to shut down with over 200 job losses

AN POST HAS announced that its mail centre in Cork will be shut down with an expected 216 job losses.

In a statement released last night, An Post announced it is “consolidating and reducing its letter processing capacity in line with global industry trends”.

The changes will see the closure of the Cork Mails Centre (CMC) in Little Island, Cork with the loss of 216 jobs.

Currently the Cork plant is operating at below 25% capacity as mail volumes decline at about 7% annually due to customers moving from the letters to parcels and e-commerce.

The closure will be phased between September 2019 and March 2020 and staff will be offered a number of different exit packages.

An Post said it has engaged with the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU) to ensure the best possible outcome for all the staff. The closure of a mail centre was considered by the Labour Court in its Recommendation of September 2017.

An An Post spokeswoman said: “The €11m annual savings from the plant closure will enable An Post to invest more rapidly in its parcels infrastructure nationally, locally, and in the automation of parcel sorting. Parcel volumes have grown by 60% since An Post actively re-entered the parcels market in 2017.”

The CWU said it was extremely disappointed with the decision to close the mail centre. The union said that the decision will be devastating news to those affected and that it will have detailed negotiations with An Post to ensure that those workers losing their jobs are supported in rebuilding their lives and careers.

Sean McDonagh, CWU National Executive Officer and Deputy General Secretary said: “Our concern now as a result of this decision must be with the staff of the Cork Mail Centre and their families, and the CWU will seek to ensure that redundancies are voluntary to the greatest extend possible. In addition, staff must be offered redeployment options within An Post or full severance terms. In advance of the final closure of the centre, the CWU will be working on site and in negotiations with the company to ensure that all the issues are dealt with fairly and comprehensively by An Post.”