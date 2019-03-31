'The secret to long life is to avoid dying': The week in quotes

You know the root of the problem – greediness and money being allowed to rule. Yet you continue to look at us and say to us that you are proud of us, yet the moment you walk out of this room, the fact that you don’t do anything, makes us wonder, are you thinking of your image more than you are thinking of us.

Sumaya Mohammed, a 12-year-old student from Cork Educate Together was one of five students to address members of the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee.

Source: PA Images

I was the most innocent human being.

US president Donald Trump on the Mueller probe fallout.

Simonetta's son, Guido, was left paralysed after an unprovoked attack in Dublin while visiting from Italy in 1999, tonight she has a letter to the people of Ireland.#latelate is live now pic.twitter.com/8wT88ptLNT — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) March 29, 2019 Source: The Late Late Show /Twitter

It’s not easy. It’s difficult to plan a future when it is so completely different from what you had imagined. The reason you’re all so important is that you helped us to survive this tragedy, to accept life, to help Guido to believe in his remaining capacity.

The mother of Guido Nasi, an Italian man who was left paralysed after being attacked in a Dublin park in 1999, wrote an open letter thanking the people of Ireland for their help.

Source: PA Images

You cannot betray the 6 million people who signed the petition to revoke Article 50, the 1 million who marched for a people’s vote or the increasing majority of people who want to remain in the European Union. They may feel they are not sufficiently represented by the UK parliament. But they must feel they are represented by you in this chamber because they are Europeans.

European Council president Donald Tusk said the United Kingdom should run candidates in the upcoming European elections, in case there is a long extension or a change in policy.

Source: PA Images

The system we have at the moment is underpinned by rampant capitalism. The social contract with people is kind of broken.

Former president Mary Robinson called for a carbon tax to be introduced.

Source: RollingNews.ie

It is completely failing and they need to accept defeat.

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin on the government’s approach to the housing crisis, in a week when the number of people homeless hit 10,000.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The secret to long life is to avoid dying.

Bob Weighton, one Britain’s oldest men, shared his secret to long life with the BBC.