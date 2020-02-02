'Please sit down and put your flags away': The week in quotes

Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

We often misuse words. When Ireland would lose a match, I used to say I was heartbroken. I now know what that really means. We, as a family, are heartbroken. It will only be with your help, support and friendship that we will be able to patch our hearts together in some way, but we will still be forever heartbroken.

Andrew McGinley laid his three children to rest – nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh and three-year-old Carla – following their deaths at their home in Newscastle last week.

Source: RollingNews.ie

The most egregious breaches of trust by those who are presumed to protect their infant child as opposed to put them in harm’s way.

Judge Elma Sheahan during the sentencing of the parents of a young girl who is deemed to have undergone female genital mutilation, the first conviction of its kind in Ireland.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

If he stopped sniping at Sinn Fein, he’d be rendered speechless.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to Fianna Fáil’s Michéal Martin during the Claire Byrne Live leaders debate.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

She has withdrawn her remarks and apologised and, you know, that’s good enough for me. Well, you know, it’s not about me. I just think that we all need to be very aware. I’m very respectful of people who have autism, people who are on the autism spectrum and we need to understand that those terms should never be used in a pejorative way at all.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accepted an apology from senator and election candidate Catherine Noone, who described him as “autistic”.

It is a grief, a sense of grief and sorrow at the same time because the children who are here, they keep crying most of the time because their siblings are living somewhere else.

One woman’s contribution to a report carried out by Akidwa, a national network of migrant women living in Ireland, which found many female asylum seekers and refugees in Ireland are living with depression, anxiety and PTSD.

Source: PA Images

I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa spoken publicly after a helicopter crash killed her husband, one of their daughters and seven others, taking to Instagram to thank people worldwide for their support.

Please sit down, resume your seats, put your flags away. You’re leaving, and take them with you if you are leaving now.

Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage went head to head in the European Parliament as MEPs debated the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.