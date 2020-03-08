This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘We are in uncharted territory’: The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 6:36 PM
50 minutes ago 3,479 Views 2 Comments
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

switzerland-geneva-who-supplies-of-protective-equipment Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

We are in uncharted territory. We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Covid-19.

poll-mortgage-retirement-2-2 Source: Shutterstock/Anetlanda

They don’t have extravagant lifestyles. They are just paying the bills to meet basic needs. If they lose their job, or if they have to deal with an unforeseen issue, they are unable to cope.

Amie Lajoie, a researcher with think-tank Tasc, on a new report that revealed how over half of Irish households cannot save income regularly.

ny-former-new-york-city-mayor-michael-bloomberg-ends-his-presidential-campaign Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

This isn’t going as planned.

An adviser to Michael Bloomberg, who spend more than a billion dollars in advertising on attempts to secure a nomination on the Democrat ticket for the US presidential election, on the disastrous results in Super Tuesday.

election-2020-joe-biden Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, was fairly delighted with how it went.

download (2)

As things stand we’re not able to explain how that particular case has arisen. And that gives rise to the possibility that there is some community transmission, but it is a single case.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, on the possibility of community transmission in Ireland of Covid-19.

download

I felt I could not stand back and watch while this ecosystem was destroyed by spruce. I had to act on my beliefs.

Sioned Jones, who was found not guilty of criminal damage of a Coillte Forest last week.

the-duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-visit-ireland-day-3 Source: PA

By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry. We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.

Prince William joked about unwittingly spreading Covid-19 during a visit to Dublin this week.

