‘We are in uncharted territory’: The week in quotes

We are in uncharted territory. We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Covid-19.

They don’t have extravagant lifestyles. They are just paying the bills to meet basic needs. If they lose their job, or if they have to deal with an unforeseen issue, they are unable to cope.

Amie Lajoie, a researcher with think-tank Tasc, on a new report that revealed how over half of Irish households cannot save income regularly.

This isn’t going as planned.

An adviser to Michael Bloomberg, who spend more than a billion dollars in advertising on attempts to secure a nomination on the Democrat ticket for the US presidential election, on the disastrous results in Super Tuesday.

They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, was fairly delighted with how it went.

As things stand we’re not able to explain how that particular case has arisen. And that gives rise to the possibility that there is some community transmission, but it is a single case.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, on the possibility of community transmission in Ireland of Covid-19.

I felt I could not stand back and watch while this ecosystem was destroyed by spruce. I had to act on my beliefs.

Sioned Jones, who was found not guilty of criminal damage of a Coillte Forest last week.

By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry. We’re keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop.

Prince William joked about unwittingly spreading Covid-19 during a visit to Dublin this week.