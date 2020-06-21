'I remember every situation where I was slagged by a player, a crowd, a manager': The week in quotes

Source: DPA/PA Images

On this taking the knee thing, I don’t know maybe it’s got a broader history, it seems to be taken from the Game of Thrones, feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination.

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab dismissed taking the knee as something people were copying from Game of Thrones. Was Martin Luther King Jr a fan of the series, all the way back in 1965?

Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

I want the Irish people to know that this country of ours is held in incredibly high esteem across the world. You should be very proud of that, I certainly am.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, speaking after Ireland secured a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I’ve been unpopular before. Yes, I am because it’s the right thing to do but also it’s not about popularity either.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin on taking up the role of Taoiseach if his coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party gets off the ground.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

You can back-load it which seems to be the plan. It’s very likely that that 7% will be back-loaded for 2026, 2027, ’28, and that there will be some attempt to force the government of the day to adhere to the decisions that were made in 2020.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan came out against the draft Programme for Government, which she helped to negotiate.

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

I remember every situation where I was slagged by a player, a crowd, a manager. That doesn’t leave you. You still remember and you still harness all the self-doubt, all the anger, all the frustation, all the emotion that goes with a situation like that. Us talking about things like this, if that can assist one boy or girl in the GAA community and makes things a bit better for them, I think it’s worth exploring.

Dublin All-Ireland winner Jason Sherlock spoke about racism within the GAA.

Everyone here has dementia so there have been all of those usual anxieties of ‘will they recognise me?’ as well. Michael came in, his wife Maura is in the later stages of dementia and he brought his accordion with him. He says his wife has been listening to him play the accordion for 40 years so it’s his way of keeping that love between them. I witnessed them meeting for the first time a few minutes ago and she can’t express herself with words that are distinguishable anymore but she was trying to say hello and her eyes lit up when he started playing.

Siobhan Grant, manager at St Joseph’s in Shankill Dublin, described the reunion between Michael Ronan and his wife Maura, who lives in a nursing home.