This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 21 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I remember every situation where I was slagged by a player, a crowd, a manager': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 6:30 PM
40 minutes ago 2,057 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5127391
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

uk-foreign-secretary-dominic-raab-presser-in-london Source: DPA/PA Images

On this taking the knee thing, I don’t know maybe it’s got a broader history, it seems to be taken from the Game of Thrones, feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination.

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab dismissed taking the knee as something people were copying from Game of Thrones. Was Martin Luther King Jr a fan of the series, all the way back in 1965?

09 NO FEE Gov Briefing COV-19 Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

I want the Irish people to know that this country of ours is held in incredibly high esteem across the world. You should be very proud of that, I certainly am.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, speaking after Ireland secured a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

FF 72 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

I’ve been unpopular before. Yes, I am because it’s the right thing to do but also it’s not about popularity either.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin on taking up the role of Taoiseach if his coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party gets off the ground.

green-manifesto-982 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

You can back-load it which seems to be the plan. It’s very likely that that 7% will be back-loaded for 2026, 2027, ’28, and that there will be some attempt to force the government of the day to adhere to the decisions that were made in 2020.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan came out against the draft Programme for Government, which she helped to negotiate.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

jason-sherlock Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

I remember every situation where I was slagged by a player, a crowd, a manager. That doesn’t leave you. You still remember and you still harness all the self-doubt, all the anger, all the frustation, all the emotion that goes with a situation like that. Us talking about things like this, if that can assist one boy or girl in the GAA community and makes things a bit better for them, I think it’s worth exploring.

Dublin All-Ireland winner Jason Sherlock spoke about racism within the GAA.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Everyone here has dementia so there have been all of those usual anxieties of ‘will they recognise me?’ as well. Michael came in, his wife Maura is in the later stages of dementia and he brought his accordion with him. He says his wife has been listening to him play the accordion for 40 years so it’s his way of keeping that love between them. I witnessed them meeting for the first time a few minutes ago and she can’t express herself with words that are distinguishable anymore but she was trying to say hello and her eyes lit up when he started playing.

Siobhan Grant, manager at St Joseph’s in Shankill Dublin, described the reunion between Michael Ronan and his wife Maura, who lives in a nursing home.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie