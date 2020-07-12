'Not a sausage, not a jot, not a tiddle': The week in quotes

Source: Shutterstock/AnthonyWR

Those in Ireland remain unheard and in the dark as to why these tragedies were allowed to continue happening for nearly forty years.

Karen Keely, chairperson of OACS Ireland, a group advocating for families whose children have been affected the use of anticonvulsant medication, including sodium valproate, during pregnancy. She was speaking after the publication of a report into harmful side effects from medicines and medical devices.

Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

I have to brush up on my correct terminology.

The new junior minister with responsibility for drugs, Frank Feighan, after apologising for claiming in a general election radio debate that public officials and people in RTÉ are “snorting cocaine all over the place”.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Fianna Fail are back. It’s like when you were growing up, Dynasty and Dallas were on television, and then they disappeared for a long time, and then they come back.

Labour leader Alan Kelly on the return of Fianna Fáil to power.

Source: PA Images

This is a very serious problem right now and it is advancing across the world extremely rapidly. I am very worried about the next six months.

The World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro, spoke to RTÉ’s News at One about his fears for the future.

Source: Sam BoalRollingNews.ie

Young girls cannot aim to be what they cannot see.

Minister Catherine Martin said that the Green Party junior ministerial appointments were a “missed opportunity to promote women”.

Source: PA Images

Not a sausage, not a jot, not a tiddle of the Northern Irish Protocol will provide any such impediment to the unfettered access of goods & services between all parts of the UK.

British prime minister Boris Johnson on plans to implement border control posts in Northern Ireland.