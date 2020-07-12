'Not a sausage, not a jot, not a tiddle': The week in quotes

Those in Ireland remain unheard and in the dark as to why these tragedies were allowed to continue happening for nearly forty years.
Karen Keely, chairperson of OACS Ireland, a group advocating for families whose children have been affected the use of anticonvulsant medication, including sodium valproate, during pregnancy. She was speaking after the publication of a report into harmful side effects from medicines and medical devices.
I have to brush up on my correct terminology.
The new junior minister with responsibility for drugs, Frank Feighan, after apologising for claiming in a general election radio debate that public officials and people in RTÉ are “snorting cocaine all over the place”.
Fianna Fail are back. It’s like when you were growing up, Dynasty and Dallas were on television, and then they disappeared for a long time, and then they come back.
Labour leader Alan Kelly on the return of Fianna Fáil to power.
This is a very serious problem right now and it is advancing across the world extremely rapidly. I am very worried about the next six months.
The World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro, spoke to RTÉ’s News at One about his fears for the future.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Young girls cannot aim to be what they cannot see.
Minister Catherine Martin said that the Green Party junior ministerial appointments were a “missed opportunity to promote women”.
Not a sausage, not a jot, not a tiddle of the Northern Irish Protocol will provide any such impediment to the unfettered access of goods & services between all parts of the UK.
British prime minister Boris Johnson on plans to implement border control posts in Northern Ireland.
COMMENTS