#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 15 November 2020
Advertisement

'I just want fighters of the next generation to dream big dreams': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
44 minutes ago 1,933 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5265824

katie-taylor Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

I want girls to grow up and do even better than I have in my career and that’s what true legacy looks like. I want those young girls to grow up and be multiple-times world champion and multiple-time Olympic champions, and to be considered the best ever. I just want fighters of the next generation to dream big dreams.

Katie Taylor speaking ahead of her Saturday night win.

fine gael 02 Source: RollingNews.ie

The only way you can make those changes is not interfering, but participating in roundtable discussions where people are sitting down – even with countries that you and I mightn’t want to. At the end of the day, if they’re not talking, they’re not making the changes that are necessary. You find a format that you can talk to people without lecturing them.

Former justice minister Nora Owen, on how to tackle issues encountered as part of her work with the United Nations Women, Peace and Security programme.

us-pompeo Source: PA Images

There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on whether the his government would transfer power to the new Biden administration.

biden Source: PA Images

They will have to hold me back.

US president-elect Joe Biden on a potential visit to Ireland.

Micheal Martin 003 Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I also know that the effort we are making now, together as a nation, is saving lives and will allow us to reopen our society and our economy safely and sustainably into the future.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin encouraged the public to stick to public health advice as the country hit the mid-way point of the second lockdown.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

chief-justice-frank-clarke Source: PA Images

It is not part of my role to ask, let alone tell, you to resign. Resignation is and can only be for the judge him or herself. Regrettably, however, I believe that I should make clear my personal opinion that, to avoid continuing serious damage to the judiciary, you should resign. I asked you to reflect on this. You have indicated that you do not intend to resign.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke said he believes that Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe should resign his position in the wake of the controversy caused by the Golfgate dinner.

fianna-fail Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

[The Opposition's] attempt to turn Dáil Éireann into a reality television show, such as the The Jerry Springer Show or The Jeremy Kyle Show, will not succeed tonight.

Fianna Fáil’s Sean Fleming because expressed his frustration during the vote of confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie