'I just want fighters of the next generation to dream big dreams': The week in quotes

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

I want girls to grow up and do even better than I have in my career and that’s what true legacy looks like. I want those young girls to grow up and be multiple-times world champion and multiple-time Olympic champions, and to be considered the best ever. I just want fighters of the next generation to dream big dreams.

Katie Taylor speaking ahead of her Saturday night win.

Source: RollingNews.ie

The only way you can make those changes is not interfering, but participating in roundtable discussions where people are sitting down – even with countries that you and I mightn’t want to. At the end of the day, if they’re not talking, they’re not making the changes that are necessary. You find a format that you can talk to people without lecturing them.

Former justice minister Nora Owen, on how to tackle issues encountered as part of her work with the United Nations Women, Peace and Security programme.

Source: PA Images

There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on whether the his government would transfer power to the new Biden administration.

Source: PA Images

They will have to hold me back.

US president-elect Joe Biden on a potential visit to Ireland.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

I also know that the effort we are making now, together as a nation, is saving lives and will allow us to reopen our society and our economy safely and sustainably into the future.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin encouraged the public to stick to public health advice as the country hit the mid-way point of the second lockdown.

Source: PA Images

It is not part of my role to ask, let alone tell, you to resign. Resignation is and can only be for the judge him or herself. Regrettably, however, I believe that I should make clear my personal opinion that, to avoid continuing serious damage to the judiciary, you should resign. I asked you to reflect on this. You have indicated that you do not intend to resign.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke said he believes that Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe should resign his position in the wake of the controversy caused by the Golfgate dinner.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

[The Opposition's] attempt to turn Dáil Éireann into a reality television show, such as the The Jerry Springer Show or The Jeremy Kyle Show, will not succeed tonight.

Fianna Fáil’s Sean Fleming because expressed his frustration during the vote of confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.