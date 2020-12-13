#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 13 December 2020
Advertisement

'You run a tight ship here, Ursula, and quite right too': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 6:30 PM
23 minutes ago 1,792 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5296859

shutterstock_1672962394-3 Source: Shutterstock/Suwit Rattiwan

We cannot accurately characterise symphysiotomy as a potential legal wrong without first making a decision about the nature of symphysiotomy. Is it a medical response to an immutable religious context? Or is it an active part of creating that context: a conservative Catholic solution to a conservative Catholic problem?

Máiréad Enright shared her thoughts on a landmark ruling on symphysiotomies.

virus-outbreak-germany Source: PA Images

We are forced to act, and we’re acting too.

German chancellor Angela Merkel on the need to introduce further public health restrictions in Germany.

olympus-digital-camera-330-310x415

Absolutely nothing has been done to provide targeted healthcare for exposed personnel since this date despite damning findings by the HSA which the Department of Defence continue to try to downplay. We are waiting for justice.

Whistleblower Gavin Tobin speaking five years since members of the Air Corps submitted protected disclosures detailing allegations that they became unwell due to their exposure to dangerous chemicals at Baldonnel Airfield.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

Put it back on immediately? You run a tight ship here, Ursula, and quite right too.

British prime minister and Covid survivor Boris Johnson was surprised at having to quickly put back on his mask after a brief photoshoot with European Commission present Ursula Von Der Leyen.

pamela-anderson-is-involved-in-the-european-election-campaign Source: PA Images

Hare coursing is reckless – and it’s cruel. Many hares die when they are captured, transported, and held captive before meets. Some endure stress-induced heart attacks or other organ damage, or they collapse and die of sheer exhaustion while desperately fleeing from the dogs. This blood sport is at odds with the warmth and goodwill that people around the world know and love Ireland for. The practice is currently banned because of lockdown restrictions, and you can help ensure that it’s not allowed to resume. It’s time – past time – that Ireland consigned hare coursing to the history books, where it belongs.

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson wrote to the Taoieach urging him to ban hare coursing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

virus-outbreak-britain-journalists Source: PA Images

It doesn’t matter that I thought I was Covid-compliant on a recent social event. The fact is I was wrong, I made a big mistake, and I am sorry.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley said she would go off air for six months after a controversial birthday gathering which was in breach of public health recommendations.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

There’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there?

Martin Kenyon (91) on receiving one of the first public doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie