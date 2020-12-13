'You run a tight ship here, Ursula, and quite right too': The week in quotes

Source: Shutterstock/Suwit Rattiwan

We cannot accurately characterise symphysiotomy as a potential legal wrong without first making a decision about the nature of symphysiotomy. Is it a medical response to an immutable religious context? Or is it an active part of creating that context: a conservative Catholic solution to a conservative Catholic problem?

Máiréad Enright shared her thoughts on a landmark ruling on symphysiotomies.

We are forced to act, and we’re acting too.

German chancellor Angela Merkel on the need to introduce further public health restrictions in Germany.

Absolutely nothing has been done to provide targeted healthcare for exposed personnel since this date despite damning findings by the HSA which the Department of Defence continue to try to downplay. We are waiting for justice.

Whistleblower Gavin Tobin speaking five years since members of the Air Corps submitted protected disclosures detailing allegations that they became unwell due to their exposure to dangerous chemicals at Baldonnel Airfield.

Put it back on immediately? You run a tight ship here, Ursula, and quite right too.

British prime minister and Covid survivor Boris Johnson was surprised at having to quickly put back on his mask after a brief photoshoot with European Commission present Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Hare coursing is reckless – and it’s cruel. Many hares die when they are captured, transported, and held captive before meets. Some endure stress-induced heart attacks or other organ damage, or they collapse and die of sheer exhaustion while desperately fleeing from the dogs. This blood sport is at odds with the warmth and goodwill that people around the world know and love Ireland for. The practice is currently banned because of lockdown restrictions, and you can help ensure that it’s not allowed to resume. It’s time – past time – that Ireland consigned hare coursing to the history books, where it belongs.

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson wrote to the Taoieach urging him to ban hare coursing.

It doesn’t matter that I thought I was Covid-compliant on a recent social event. The fact is I was wrong, I made a big mistake, and I am sorry.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley said she would go off air for six months after a controversial birthday gathering which was in breach of public health recommendations.

There’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there?

Martin Kenyon (91) on receiving one of the first public doses of the Pfizer vaccine.