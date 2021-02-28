#Open journalism No news is bad news

'I had no sensation of being dumped, I must admit': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 6:30 PM
NO FEE TAOISEACH ADDRESS NATION JB4

It hasn’t been easy. Many individuals and businesses have made huge sacrifices. And many more are totally fed up with Covid-19 and everything that has come with it over the past nine months. I understand that feeling. Very often I share it.

The words of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, as he announced changes to the Living With Covid plan.

Soc Dems 004 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

I say to all Deputies that it seems to me the tapes miraculously appeared out of the back of a sofa and everyone thinks that is fine, we do not need to extend the commission anymore and our job is done. That is not the job done. That report does not reflect what happened.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore on the recovery of testimony recorded by survivors for the mother and baby home commission.

NO REPRO FEE HSE briefing 019 Source: Photocall Ireland

We are winning, it’s just not over yet.

HSE chief Paul Reid on efforts to bring Covid numbers in Ireland’s hospital system down.

MINISTER MC ENTEE 170 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

This mindless thuggery showed a wilful and blatant disregard for the public health rules which are needed to help us all and keep us safe.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee on lockdown protests in Dublin this weekend.

download (1) Source: O'Halloran Family

It’s not just his case, there are other cases where China has held individuals against their will from leaving the country as part of investment disputes. It’s a breach of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

MEP Barry Andrews on the case of Dublin businessman Richard O’Halloran (pictured), who is currently detained in China.

file-photo-dr-gabriel-scally-has-said-that-reports-he-has-been-asked-by-minister-stephen-donnelly-to-step-aside-from-the-inquiry-into-cervicalcheck-are-not-true-end Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

It was a surprise to me, I didn’t feel as if I’d been dumped, I had no sensation of being dumped, I must admit.

Dr Gabriel Scally on his involvement with the CervicalCheck steering committee.

NO FEE HSE Weekly Briefing 023 Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Of the early data we’re getting, the collapse in the number of lab-confirmed cases is really welcome. We have to think that, even speaking as dispassionately as we have to in these circumstances, I think it must be attributed to the vaccine rather than community transmission alone.

The HSE’s Dr Colm Henry said the impact of vaccination programmes are already being felt in care homes.

