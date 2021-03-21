'It’s not clear what’s going to happen next': The week in quotes

Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

That does leave us in a position where it’s not clear to any of us what’s going to happen next.

NPHET’s Professor Philip Nolan warned that it’s not clear whether Covid-19 case numbers will rise or fall over the coming days and weeks.

We’re not here for fun. We’re here because the political establishment does not care. We can’t just park these issues during the pandemic.

Former Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger speaking at a protest held in solidarity with demonstrations across the world following the death of Sarah Everard.

I spent 28 years crying, looking for my child, and they found them within a week. They lived 45 minutes away from me.

A survivor of a mother and baby home shared her story.

While a balance must be struck, easing restrictions on worship has a better founded statutory claim than other activities which may be pressed by powerful commercial interests.

Dermot Farrell, Archbishop of Dublin, called for an easing of restrictions on public worship.

I must acknowledge that the Russian prison system has managed to surprise me. I couldn’t imagine that it was possible to set up a real concentration camp within 100 kilometres from Moscow.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his imprisonment in Russia.

I think women’s rugby, very luckily, is one of the places in the world where you can be anything you want to be.

Ireland flanker Anna Caplice spoke to The42 about how people are finally starting to see the women’s game for what it is.