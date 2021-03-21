#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 21 March 2021
Advertisement

'It’s not clear what’s going to happen next': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 21 Mar 2021, 6:30 PM
14 minutes ago 2,743 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5386389
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

0069 Health Briefings Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

That does leave us in a position where it’s not clear to any of us what’s going to happen next.

NPHET’s Professor Philip Nolan warned that it’s not clear whether Covid-19 case numbers will rise or fall over the coming days and weeks.

Not One More protest 012 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

We’re not here for fun. We’re here because the political establishment does not care. We can’t just park these issues during the pandemic.

Former Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger speaking at a protest held in solidarity with demonstrations across the world following the death of Sarah Everard.

shutterstock_1793168575 File photo. Source: Shutterstock

I spent 28 years crying, looking for my child, and they found them within a week. They lived 45 minutes away from me.

A survivor of a mother and baby home shared her story.

pastedimage-1074 Source: Twitter/CatholicBishops

While a balance must be struck, easing restrictions on worship has a better founded statutory claim than other activities which may be pressed by powerful commercial interests.

Dermot Farrell, Archbishop of Dublin, called for an easing of restrictions on public worship.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

russia-navalny Source: PA Images

I must acknowledge that the Russian prison system has managed to surprise me. I couldn’t imagine that it was possible to set up a real concentration camp within 100 kilometres from Moscow.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his imprisonment in Russia.

anna-caplice Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

I think women’s rugby, very luckily, is one of the places in the world where you can be anything you want to be.

Ireland flanker Anna Caplice spoke to The42 about how people are finally starting to see the women’s game for what it is.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie