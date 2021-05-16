#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 16 May 2021
'The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 16 May 2021, 6:30 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

9997 Green party Special Convention Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

It is very significant, and possibly the most significant cybercrime attack on the Irish State

Minister of State Ossian Smyth on the ransomware attack that crippled the HSE this week.

Micheal Martin conference 009 Source: Leah Farrell

We’re very clear: we will not be paying any ransom or engaging in any of that sort of stuff.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the ransom demanded by the hackers.

Politics Tuesday 011 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Surely, if you believe that Jew, Arab, Christian and people who have no religion – which I certainly do by the way – that they can and should live by side by side with equal rights, grant all those Palestinians and their descendants the right to return. Then your Orwellian narrative of trying to justify the continued annexation and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian territory might have some credibility, but unless you actually confer equality in the law and the basic laws of the state, whether you call it Israel or Palestine, then it is a fact that your state is an apartheid state.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett speaking to Israeli ambassador Ophir Kariv during a sitting of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee this week.

israel-palestinians Source: PA Images

The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.

A statement from The Associated Press after the Israeli military bombed a building containing its Gaza office.

2-59747040 Source: PA Images

I had a big economic investment in the future of Greensill, so I wanted the business to succeed, I wanted it to grow.

Former UK prime minister David Cameron spoke to MPs about his involvement with Greensill Capital.

emptymodernhospitalbedinasunnyroomwitha Source: Shutterstock

We have kept trolley figures suppressed for much of the pandemic, but we are slipping back into old habits. The HSE cannot allow trolley figures to rise and rise. Overcrowding is simply unsafe for patients – especially during a pandemic. It is placing intolerable pressure on an exhausted workforce who are now working to provide mass vaccinations in addition to a Covid and non-Covid healthcare service.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha on overcrowding in Irish hospitals reaching levels not seen since before the pandemic.

derval-orourke Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Could you manage your life for a year on €12,000? And perform at the absolute highest level in your job? Probably not. So why are we expecting elite-level athletes to do it? I don’t know, is the answer.

Former spring hurdles athlete Derval O’Rourke called for a ‘full review’ into the funding system in Irish sport.

Nicky Ryan
