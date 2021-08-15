'We’d roll out a red carpet for her if they’d let us': The week in quotes

Source: Shutterstock

Can the nations of the world really set aside their rivalries, suspicions, ambitions and self-interest to act collectively towards the shared goal of the survival of human civilisation beyond the 21st century? Right now, the only thing harder to contemplate than this outcome is the sure and certain price of failure.

John Gibbons wrote for The Journal about the scale of challenge now facing the world, laid bare by a new report on climate change by the IPCC.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

I would like my country to be free, I would like every citizen to have the right to free speech, for everyone to be able to live a normal life and to stop being afraid.

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya urged people to follow her lead and speak out against the regime.

Source: PA Images

If readers of The Journal are looking for an example of climate change; You know we don’t have wildfires the size of County Wicklow like California, we don’t have floods that killed hundreds of people like Germany, but we can look out our window and see a walrus. It’s quite worrying.

Pádraig Whooley, Sightings Officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, on why Wally’s presence in Irish waters is more than just a novelty.

We spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces. Afghan leaders have to come together. They’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation.

US president Joe Biden’s reaction to the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Source: Shutterstock

We were spared of an influenza outbreak last winter because the closure of society in a lot of ways protected us from Covid but also from influenza. This winter, we’re not going to have that protection, so we’re going to potentially have many respiratory viruses and it will be harder to diagnose whether it’s Covid-19 or what else it is. It’s going to be a challenging winter ahead for acute hospitals and general practitioners.

Dr Ina Kelly, the president of the Irish Medical Organisation, on what the winter could look like for the Irish health service.

Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A good way to think about this is in relation to road safety – the majority of people who die on our roads are wearing a safety belt. This does not mean that safety belts do not work.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn compared vaccines to seatbelts.

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

There’s not a person on this road who doesn’t love her. We’d roll out a red carpet for her if they’d let us.

Dublin resident Helena Colton on Kellie Harrington’s homecoming.