'This winter and the subsequent winters are going to be difficult': The week in quotes

I don’t know how anyone could be so cruel as to take my daughter’s life. What I do know is that Sarah will never be forgotten and is remembered with boundless love. I cling on to memories of Sarah, I hold them tight to keep them safe. The other night, I dreamt that Sarah appeared at home. In my dream I held her and could feel her physically. Jeremy was there, we were comforting her, saying, “It’s alright Sarah, it’s alright.” I would give anything to hold her once more; I hope I dream that dream again.

An extract from the victim impact statement given the mother of Sarah Everard, Susan, after the sentencing of a police officer for her murder.

This winter and the subsequent winters are going to be difficult.

Minister Eamon Ryan on the challenges faced by Ireland’s electricity network over the coming years.

I want to go through with this, it’s part of my reconstruction effort. I want to face these people, I want them to see who their victims were – what happened to us, and to those who are gone.

31-year old Marko, who lost his friend Victor in the 2015 Paris attacks, on why he decided to share his experience of that night at the trial of those accused.

It’s just insolence to think that migrants are like a tap which you can open and close when needed.

HGV driver Tomasz Orynski on the shortage of truck drivers in Britain.

To be honest with you, I wish people wouldn’t leak from Cabinet, of course I do. However, I was asked to investigate that, I haven’t been able to find out who did. I’m not optimistic.

The secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, Martin Fraser, on his attempts to find who leaked details from the Mother and Baby Homes report.

I don’t blame the players as much as I blame that we live in a country that has no culture of public health, scant culture of solidarity, and we’re suffering for it. We have already been suffering for it, but now it’s going to be writ large on one of the most important pop cultural institutions we have.

Dave Zirin, sports editor of The Nation, on potential trouble ahead with a vaccine mandate for players in the NBA basketball league.

The country has been burnt on reopening before, easing curbs prematurely late last year which triggered a surge in cases. Ireland—and Europe’s—continued success will depend on widespread vaccination severing the link between easing curbs and virus spread.

A word of warning from Bloomberg after place Ireland #1 in its Covid Resilience Ranking.