#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

'This winter and the subsequent winters are going to be difficult': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 6,949 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5561830
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

sarah-everard-missing Source: PA

I don’t know how anyone could be so cruel as to take my daughter’s life. What I do know is that Sarah will never be forgotten and is remembered with boundless love. I cling on to memories of Sarah, I hold them tight to keep them safe. The other night, I dreamt that Sarah appeared at home. In my dream I held her and could feel her physically. Jeremy was there, we were comforting her, saying, “It’s alright Sarah, it’s alright.” I would give anything to hold her once more; I hope I dream that dream again.

An extract from the victim impact statement given the mother of Sarah Everard, Susan, after the sentencing of a police officer for her murder.

0272 Green Party think-In. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

This winter and the subsequent winters are going to be difficult.

Minister Eamon Ryan on the challenges faced by Ireland’s electricity network over the coming years.

files-paris-terror-attacks-the-bataclan Source: PA Images

I want to go through with this, it’s part of my reconstruction effort. I want to face these people, I want them to see who their victims were – what happened to us, and to those who are gone.

31-year old Marko, who lost his friend Victor in the 2015 Paris attacks, on why he decided to share his experience of that night at the trial of those accused.

shutterstock_1600766440 (1) Source: Shutterstock

It’s just insolence to think that migrants are like a tap which you can open and close when needed.

HGV driver Tomasz Orynski on the shortage of truck drivers in Britain.

90230880 Source: RollingNews.ie/GIS

To be honest with you, I wish people wouldn’t leak from Cabinet, of course I do. However, I was asked to investigate that, I haven’t been able to find out who did. I’m not optimistic.

The secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, Martin Fraser, on his attempts to find who leaked details from the Mother and Baby Homes report.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

GD5FXH (1) Source: Alamy

I don’t blame the players as much as I blame that we live in a country that has no culture of public health, scant culture of solidarity, and we’re suffering for it. We have already been suffering for it, but now it’s going to be writ large on one of the most important pop cultural institutions we have.

Dave Zirin, sports editor of The Nation, on potential trouble ahead with a vaccine mandate for players in the NBA basketball league.

Henry Street 002 Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The country has been burnt on reopening before, easing curbs prematurely late last year which triggered a surge in cases. Ireland—and Europe’s—continued success will depend on widespread vaccination severing the link between easing curbs and virus spread.

A word of warning from Bloomberg after place Ireland #1 in its Covid Resilience Ranking.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie