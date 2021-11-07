#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Irresponsible, unwise and reckless': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 6:30 PM
19 minutes ago 1,021 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5592400
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

us-president-joe-biden-speaks-during-a-accelerating-clean-technology-innovation-and-deployment-event-with-world-leaders-and-individuals-from-the-private-sector-during-the-cop26-summit-at-the-scottis Source: Alamy

Climate change is already ravaging the world. It’s not hypothetical. It’s not a hypothetical threat. It is destroying people’s lives and livelihoods, and doing it every single day.

US president Joe Biden, speaking at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

war-in-tigray-and-amhara-ethiopia-africa Source: Alamy

The Tigray conflict has been marked by extreme brutality. The gravity and seriousness of the violations and abuses we have documented underscore the need to hold perpetrators accountable on all sides.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on the situation unfolding in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

BARRY COWEN_90589827 Source: RollingNews.ie

Could the ESB have orchestrated this crisis by exercising its market power knowing that it would be rewarded as I have outlined?

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowan alleged in the Dáil that the ESB ‘orchestrated’ the current energy crisis that Ireland is facing. The ESB ‘wholly rejects’ Cowen’s assertions.

8446 Cabinet Thursday Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Irresponsible, unwise and reckless.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on a proposed move by the British Government to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.

251401502_366682325253122_2057319093253990903_n Source: Lauren Boland

The cost we see is the cost of people and the cost of the planet so that’s a very hard and cold lesson for the farmers.

MEP Grace O’Sullivan on the challenges facing Irish farmers as the country attempts to tackle its climate targets, speaking during an event hosted by The Journal.

Student nurse protest 008 Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

If all the nurses were treated properly, they wouldn’t be leaving. I know I’m not staying here, I can’t stay in Ireland with this sort of treatment. Six months to a year after I’m qualified I’m gone, to a different country, a different life.

Ollie, a third-year student nurse, on the prospects for nurses entering the workforce in Ireland.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

