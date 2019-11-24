This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Frankly, I want a trial': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,957 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4902993

shutterstock_1190250712 Statue of James Joyce in Dublin. Source: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

I put the motion down in good faith believing that it is something the family wanted and now understand that’s not quite the case.

Councillors on Dublin City Council dropped their bid to bring the remains of Irish author James Joyce back to Ireland after the initial proposal was criticised by many, including Joycean and Senator David Norris. 

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey, one of the politicians to table the motion, said he believed it was the “right thing to do” at the time. 

dc-donald-trump-greets-college-athletes-washington US President Donald Trump talking to reporters on 22 November. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

I think it’s very hard to impeach you when they have absolutely nothing… We wanted to call the whistleblower. You know who I want as the first witness, frankly, I want a trial. 

US President Donald Trump said he doesn’t expect to be impeached, but added he would welcome a trial if the House does vote to impeach him. Witnesses have been coming forward with public testimony at the televised inquiry saying Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to press the country to investigate his political rivals. 

usa-news-august-6-2019 Jeffrey Epstein. Source: News-Journal

I can understand people who immediately, whose minds went to sort of the worst-case scenario because it was a perfect storm of screw-ups.

US Attorney General William Barr said the death of Jeffrey Epstein, which was ruled as suicide by a coroner, happened after a series of mistakes that gave the former billionaire and pedophile the chance to take his own life. 

shutterstock_170076830 Source: Shutterstock/turtix

We miss him every second of every day, and that’s how it’s going to be. 

The mother of a 21-year-old Longford man who died after being punched in New York last year said “everyone misses” her son, speaking after a Dublin man pleaded guilty to the assault. He will serve six months in prison for the offence.

belgian boy Lauren Simons. Source: DPA/PA Images

If, one day, we realise he’s becoming big-headed, that he’s becoming pretentious or arrogant, we’ll put his feet back on the ground.

A nine-year-old boy from Belgium is due to become the youngest ever person to receive a university degree. Lauren Simons is set to complete his studies in electrical engineering from a university in the Netherlands next month. His father Alexander said the boy, who has an IQ of 145, is growing up in a healthy environment amid the recent media attention. 

002 Budget Press Conferences_90582071 Regina Doherty. Source: RollingNews.ie

I won’t lower myself to be as rude to you as you’ve just been to me.

At a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Minister Regina Doherty responded to Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea who said the legislation surrounding the Public Services Card is unlawful. 

shutterstock_270492476 City cyclist. Source: Shutterstock/connel

A pedestrian in his suit going for lunch just hit me across the back while I was out cycling, and he told me to learn to ride a bike.

Cycling activists said women are increasingly being put off cycling as a result of hostility towards bike-users. Louise Williams, a member of the Dublin Cycling Campaign, spoke at a meeting of the Oireachtas Transport Committee earlier this week, describing an instance of physical abuse she experienced while on her bike. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie