'Frankly, I want a trial': The week in quotes

I put the motion down in good faith believing that it is something the family wanted and now understand that’s not quite the case.

Councillors on Dublin City Council dropped their bid to bring the remains of Irish author James Joyce back to Ireland after the initial proposal was criticised by many, including Joycean and Senator David Norris.

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey, one of the politicians to table the motion, said he believed it was the “right thing to do” at the time.

I think it’s very hard to impeach you when they have absolutely nothing… We wanted to call the whistleblower. You know who I want as the first witness, frankly, I want a trial.

US President Donald Trump said he doesn’t expect to be impeached, but added he would welcome a trial if the House does vote to impeach him. Witnesses have been coming forward with public testimony at the televised inquiry saying Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to press the country to investigate his political rivals.

I can understand people who immediately, whose minds went to sort of the worst-case scenario because it was a perfect storm of screw-ups.

US Attorney General William Barr said the death of Jeffrey Epstein, which was ruled as suicide by a coroner, happened after a series of mistakes that gave the former billionaire and pedophile the chance to take his own life.

We miss him every second of every day, and that’s how it’s going to be.

The mother of a 21-year-old Longford man who died after being punched in New York last year said “everyone misses” her son, speaking after a Dublin man pleaded guilty to the assault. He will serve six months in prison for the offence.

If, one day, we realise he’s becoming big-headed, that he’s becoming pretentious or arrogant, we’ll put his feet back on the ground.

A nine-year-old boy from Belgium is due to become the youngest ever person to receive a university degree. Lauren Simons is set to complete his studies in electrical engineering from a university in the Netherlands next month. His father Alexander said the boy, who has an IQ of 145, is growing up in a healthy environment amid the recent media attention.

I won’t lower myself to be as rude to you as you’ve just been to me.

At a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Minister Regina Doherty responded to Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea who said the legislation surrounding the Public Services Card is unlawful.

A pedestrian in his suit going for lunch just hit me across the back while I was out cycling, and he told me to learn to ride a bike.

Cycling activists said women are increasingly being put off cycling as a result of hostility towards bike-users. Louise Williams, a member of the Dublin Cycling Campaign, spoke at a meeting of the Oireachtas Transport Committee earlier this week, describing an instance of physical abuse she experienced while on her bike.