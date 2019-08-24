This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many pints of Guinness have been pulled in the Dáil bar in 2019? It's the week in numbers

Plus the number of buildings lying empty managed by the Office of Public Works.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 7:00 PM
56 minutes ago 2,142 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4779325
Image: Shutterstock/VanderWolf Images
Image: Shutterstock/VanderWolf Images

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed. 

3,225: The number of times a pint of Guinness has been pulled in the Dáil bar in the first half of 2019.

98: The number of properties managed by the Office of Public Works that are currently sitting vacant around the country. 

€11.2 million: The highest Lotto jackpot in two years was won this week, with the winning ticket sold in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. 

73,000: The world has been watching fires blaze across the Amazon in recent weeks – nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of 2019. 

$4 billion: How much US toymaker Hasbro will pay for the studio Entertainment One, which owns the hugely popular children’s cartoon series Peppa Pig. 

30: The magic number of days Angela Merkel apparently told Boris Johnson he had to come with an alternative solution to the backstop – a “blistering” deadline that was trumpeted as a success by much of the British press. 

19: Under a major Garda shake-up announced this week – which has prompted mixed reactions from garda unions and higher-ranking gardaí – the number of divisions has fallen from 28 to 19. 

€5 million: The compensation agreed between wholesale traders at Dublin’s historic Fruit and Vegetable market and Dublin City Council ahead of its closure on Friday. 

25: The latest Bond film – revealed this week to be called No Time To Die – brings the franchise to its 25th film

