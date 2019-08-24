How many pints of Guinness have been pulled in the Dáil bar in 2019? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

3,225: The number of times a pint of Guinness has been pulled in the Dáil bar in the first half of 2019.

98: The number of properties managed by the Office of Public Works that are currently sitting vacant around the country.

€11.2 million: The highest Lotto jackpot in two years was won this week, with the winning ticket sold in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

73,000: The world has been watching fires blaze across the Amazon in recent weeks – nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of 2019.

$4 billion: How much US toymaker Hasbro will pay for the studio Entertainment One, which owns the hugely popular children’s cartoon series Peppa Pig.

30: The magic number of days Angela Merkel apparently told Boris Johnson he had to come with an alternative solution to the backstop – a “blistering” deadline that was trumpeted as a success by much of the British press.

19: Under a major Garda shake-up announced this week – which has prompted mixed reactions from garda unions and higher-ranking gardaí – the number of divisions has fallen from 28 to 19.

€5 million: The compensation agreed between wholesale traders at Dublin’s historic Fruit and Vegetable market and Dublin City Council ahead of its closure on Friday.

25: The latest Bond film – revealed this week to be called No Time To Die – brings the franchise to its 25th film.