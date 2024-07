THE LEADERS OF three Sahel nations – Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso – have met in the Nigerian capital of Niamey for the first summit between the three nations since they withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) earlier this year.

Abdourahamane Tchiani, the current head of the junta in Niger that took power after a coup in 2023, said that the peoples of the three nations had “ irrevocably turned their backs” on the west African bloc.

Ibrahim Traoré, the interim President of Burkina Faso, and Assimi Goïta, the President of Mali, were also in attendance for the first meeting of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). They also assumed power following coups.

Advertisement

They rejected what they called a “foreign stranglehold” on the region, primarily by France, which used to hold the three countries as colonies. French troops have been expelled from all three states, with relations being fostered instead with what they called their “sincere allies”: Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

They also said that ECOWAS was not doing enough to stop the widespread violence in the region being carried out by Islamist militants, such as Islamic State and Boko Haram

The three states almost came to blows with ECOWAS last year after Tchiani deposed President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup d’état in July. ECOWAS issued an ultimatum to the junta, calling for Bazoum to be reelected, or the alliance would invade. Both Mali and Burkina Faso said that this would amount to a declaration of war.

While an invasion never took place, heavy economic sanctions were implemented. These were removed in February, but relations have remained strained. ECOWAS is due to have a summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Sunday, where relations with AES will be on the agenda.

With reporting from AFP.