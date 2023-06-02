Advertisement

Friday 2 June 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of the R115 Coast Guard helicopter.
# dursey island
Rescue mission underway after fishing vessel runs aground off the coast in west Cork
A spokesperson from the Department of Transport has said that the situation is currently ongoing.
33 minutes ago

A RESCUE MISSION is underway after a fishing vessel ran aground off the coast in west Cork.

Earlier this afternoon, the Valentia Coast Guard became aware that a fishing vessel with 14 people onboard had gone aground off Dursey Island, Co Cork.

The Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter -the R115 – Castetownbere RNLI, and Castletownbere Coast Guard Unit were all tasked to the scene.

In a statement to The Journal, a Department of Transport spokesperson said: “The Coast Guard helicopter commenced evacuation of the crew, transferring them directly to Castltownbere.

“The situation is currently ongoing.”

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
