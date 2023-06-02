Rescue mission underway after fishing vessel runs aground off the coast in west Cork

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A RESCUE MISSION is underway after a fishing vessel ran aground off the coast in west Cork.
Earlier this afternoon, the Valentia Coast Guard became aware that a fishing vessel with 14 people onboard had gone aground off Dursey Island, Co Cork.
The Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter -the R115 – Castetownbere RNLI, and Castletownbere Coast Guard Unit were all tasked to the scene.
In a statement to The Journal, a Department of Transport spokesperson said: “The Coast Guard helicopter commenced evacuation of the crew, transferring them directly to Castltownbere.
“The situation is currently ongoing.”
