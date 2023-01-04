Driver dead after bus carrying 20 passengers crashes into ditch in Westmeath

A BUS DRIVER has died after the vehicle crashed into a ditch this evening in Westmeath.

There were approximately 20 passengers on board at the time and some were brought to hospital to be treated for “non-life threatening injuries”, according to gardaí.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was seriously injured when the bus left the road and collided with a ditch in the townland of Killogeenaghan near Moate at approximately 5.30pm.

He was rushed from the scene to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore in a serious condition but later passed away.

A post mortem will take place in due course.

There was no other vehicle involved in the crash, a Garda spokeswoman said.

“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene in the morning, Thursday 5th January, 2023,” the spokeswoman said.

Gardaí said they are investigating the incident and appealed for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users with video footage, such as dash cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station (090) 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.