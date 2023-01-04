Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 4 January 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo Gardaí have closed the road and local diversions are in place.
# Moate
Driver dead after bus carrying 20 passengers crashes into ditch in Westmeath
The driver, a 55-year-old man, was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in a serious condition and later passed away.
10.6k
2
33 minutes ago

A BUS DRIVER has died after the vehicle crashed into a ditch this evening in Westmeath.

There were approximately 20 passengers on board at the time and some were brought to hospital to be treated for “non-life threatening injuries”, according to gardaí.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was seriously injured when the bus left the road and collided with a ditch in the townland of Killogeenaghan near Moate at approximately 5.30pm.

He was rushed from the scene to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore in a serious condition but later passed away.

A post mortem will take place in due course.

There was no other vehicle involved in the crash, a Garda spokeswoman said. 

“There were approximately twenty (20) passengers on the bus at the time and some were removed to hospital to be treated with non-life threatening injuries.

“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene in the morning, Thursday 5th January, 2023,” the spokeswoman said. 

Gardaí said they are investigating the incident and appealed for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users with video footage, such as dash cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station (090) 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     