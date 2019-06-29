This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Animal rights protesters occupy Westmeath pig farm

Gardaí are at the scene of the peaceful protest since 1pm today.

By Adam Daly Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 4:25 PM
47 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4703140

PastedImage-20113 Source: MTVI

A NUMBER OF animal rights activists have occupied a pig farm in Westmeath to raise awareness of animal rights violations. 

Meat The Victims Ireland (MTVI) said that today’s peaceful protest is not accusing one particular farm or farmer of animal cruelty but aims to “show the public the truth about standard use and abuse in Ireland”. 

Gardaí are at the scene of the peaceful protest since 1pm today.

MTVI spokesperson Roger Yates told TheJournal.ie the group does not intend on leaving the farm until it receives ample media coverage. 

PastedImage-73152 MTVI activists occupung the Westmeath pig farm. Source: RogerYates/MTVI

Group member Andy Anderson said that MTVI’s aim is to “disrupt legalised violence and murder against non-humans”. 

“The activists in this occupation are here to share the pigs’ story and to raise awareness for the violation of their rights as individuals,” Anderson said.

Yates, who is a sociologist at UCD, said that most of the public is unaware of the details of animal exploitation. 

“In fact, many people seem to believe that Ireland is a special place for other animals. This is not the case. Animal use is globalised, so animal use in Ireland simply follows industry standards,” he said.

