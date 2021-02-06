Two men arrested in Wexford after discovery of cannabis and amphetamine worth €66k

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after both cannabis and amphetamine were seized by Gardaí in Wexford yesterday.

Cannabis and amphetamine, valued at €66,000, were discovered by Gardaí after a search of a house in the Kilmuckridge area of Enniscorthy.

The two men, who are aged in their late 40′s and late teens respectively, were arrested and are currently being detained in Wexford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

According to Gardaí, investigations are still ongoing.