#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 26 December 2021
Advertisement

Owners of flooded homes to receive financial support from Government

The flooding has been particularly severe in county Wexford.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 26 Dec 2021, 2:02 PM
36 minutes ago 5,314 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5640665
The bridge at Wilton Bree has collapsed.
Image: Wexford County Council
The bridge at Wilton Bree has collapsed.
The bridge at Wilton Bree has collapsed.
Image: Wexford County Council

HOUSEHOLDERS AFFECTED BY the severe flooding in the south east of the country will receive financial support from the Government.

The flooding has been particularly severe in county Wexford, where a bridge collapsed at Wilton Bree and another bridge at Kilcarbry, Enniscorthy, has been severely damaged.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said the Humanitarian Assistance scheme in her department has been activated.

Minister Humphreys said that the interagency response ensures that supports will be provided to those affected as quickly as possible.

As the clean-up operation begins, financial supports will be made available to the householders affected.

The Department’s Community Welfare Service officials are also engaging with Wexford County Council and other agencies.

Enniscorthy based TD Paul Kehoe said the damage from the flooding is bound to be “monumental”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Hazards still remain in many places and the depth of standing water can be extremely deceptive, so please exercise extreme caution if you are out on the roads,” the Fine Gael TD said.

Kehoe added that the cost of repairing the damage will far exceed the existing roads budget for Wexford.

“Don’t underestimate the depth of flooding on roads this evening. Don’t attempt to drive through these floods,” the council tweeted yesterday. 

“Lots of calls to our emergency services from people stuck in cars in floods, impacting our ability to respond to more urgent and more dangerous emergency situations.”

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie