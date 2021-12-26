Owners of flooded homes to receive financial support from Government

The bridge at Wilton Bree has collapsed.

HOUSEHOLDERS AFFECTED BY the severe flooding in the south east of the country will receive financial support from the Government.

The flooding has been particularly severe in county Wexford, where a bridge collapsed at Wilton Bree and another bridge at Kilcarbry, Enniscorthy, has been severely damaged.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said the Humanitarian Assistance scheme in her department has been activated.

Minister Humphreys said that the interagency response ensures that supports will be provided to those affected as quickly as possible.

As the clean-up operation begins, financial supports will be made available to the householders affected.

The Department’s Community Welfare Service officials are also engaging with Wexford County Council and other agencies.

Enniscorthy based TD Paul Kehoe said the damage from the flooding is bound to be “monumental”.

“Hazards still remain in many places and the depth of standing water can be extremely deceptive, so please exercise extreme caution if you are out on the roads,” the Fine Gael TD said.

Kehoe added that the cost of repairing the damage will far exceed the existing roads budget for Wexford.

“Don’t underestimate the depth of flooding on roads this evening. Don’t attempt to drive through these floods,” the council tweeted yesterday.

“Lots of calls to our emergency services from people stuck in cars in floods, impacting our ability to respond to more urgent and more dangerous emergency situations.”