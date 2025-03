A 30-YEAR-OLD NORTH Wexford woman accused of having firearms and ammunition in Gorey has been refused bail.

Ciara O’Reilly of 46 Gleann An Ghairdin, Gorey, Co. Wexford, appeared before a special sitting of Wexford District Court before Judge John O’Leary on Saturday night in connection with four charges arising from her arrest.

Ms O’Reilly is charged with, on March 27, 2025, at 46 Gleann an Ghairdin, Gorey, Co. Wexford, had in her possession an ammunition magazine 9mm Lazer Calibre Sub-Machine gun in such circumstances as to give reasonable inference that you had it in your possession for a lawful purpose Contrary to Section 27A (1) of the Firearms Act 1964.

She is further charged with having in her possession a firearm which is a 9mm Lazer Calibre Hecblerand Koch MP5K Sub-Machine gun; Also having in her possession a firearm, a .22 Long Rifle Calibre Firearms Barrel, both charges to give rise to a reasonable inference that they were in her possession for a lawful purpose Contrary to Section 27A (1) of the Firearms Act 1964.

Ms O’Reilly is also accused having in her possession an explosive substance, three hand held Grenades under such circumstances as to give reasonable suspicion that you did have it in your possession for a lawful object Contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substance Act 1883, as amended by Section 15(4) of the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

She was first brought before the special sitting of Wexford District Court on Saturday night at which she was remanded in custody following a procedural hearing.

Prosecuting Sergt. Victor Isdell informed the court that Gardai were objecting to an application for bail.

Det. Garda Darren Coleman told the court that Ms O’Reilly was charged at Wexford Garda Station on March 29 having been arrested during an operation in Gorey, Co. Wexford, on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

Det. Coleman said gardaí were objecting to bail due to the circumstances of the charges and the significant calibre of firearms involved.

Det. Coleman told the court that on entering the house of the accused he asked if there was anything illegal in the house at which time the accused pointed to a box on the floor. On searching the box the items as outlined in the charges were found.

Advertisement

The accused, he said, was brought to Wexford Garda Station where she was interviewed in relation to the find. He also said that when the charges were put to her she made ‘no reply’ to all four charges.

Det. Garda Coleman said if released on bail he would have huge concerns for her safety. While she had no previous convictions she is a drug user.

Also if released on bail, Det. Garda Coleman, feared she would relay back information to other persons involved in the investigation which is ongoing.

Replying to Sergt. Isdell, Det. Coleman said she was caught red handed in relation to the firearms.

Defence Solicitor, Lana Doherty, said the accused has two young children, while her mother lives in Camolin, Co. Wexford. She had no previous convictions while one of her children suffers from Autism. She was in a relationship and should she lose her liberty she would also lose the tenancy of her home.

Ms. Doherty said the accused had a Passport which she would hand into gardai, while her mother has stated she would be happy to welcome her home to Camolin. The accused, she said, has a drug’s problem for which she is receiving treatment.

Ms.Doherty said investigations are ongoing and would be lengthy taking some time for a hearing to come before the court. She is a young woman having taken some treatment and is anxious to pursue further treatment.

Sergt. Isdell said the charges are of an extremely dangerous nature, adding, that no evidence of any surety had been provided to the court. The accused was caught red handed in possession of the firearms, he added.

Making the bail application Ms Doherty asked the Judge to take into account Ms O’Reilly is a person with no previous convictions.

Judge O’Leary said these are extremely serious charges before the court and he would refuse an application for bail.

He remanded the accused in custody to appear via video link before Wexford District Court on Tuesday, April 1, to await DPP directions.

He granted Ms Doherty’s application for free legal aid.