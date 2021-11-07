Poll: Should all holiday destinations featuring animal performances be banned?

TRAVEL FIRM EXPEDIA has announced it has stopped selling holidays which include performances by captive dolphins and whales.
The company will continue to use “seaside sanctuaries that provide captive animals with a permanent seaside living environment” if these businesses “are accredited and do not feature interactions or performances”.
This morning, we want to know: Should all holiday destinations featuring animal performances be banned?
Poll Results:
