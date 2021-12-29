Quiz: Which city is this? (Winter edition)

IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year.

While Ireland only gets to see heavy snow from time to time, other cities around the world don’t get off so lightly.

With that in mind, here’s a quiz to see if you can tell which city this is against the backdrop of sleet, snow and icy conditions.

Which city is this park located in? RollingNews.ie Cork Waterford

Dublin Galway What city is this? Shutterstock Budapest Krakow

Bucharest Prague How about this? Shutterstock Newcastle-upon-Tyne Glasgow

Leeds Manchester And this? Shutterstock Munich Bratislava

Vienna Warsaw Where is this? Shutterstock Beijing Shanghai

Tokyo Seoul Which Spanish city is this? Shutterstock Seville Barcelona

Granada Bilbao And which Italian city is this? Shutterstock Rome Bologna

Milan Florence Where is this? Alamy Stock Photo Liverpool Cardiff

Edinburgh Belfast Almost there… Where is this? Shutterstock Detroit Chicago

Edmonton Vancouver And finally... What city is this? Shutterstock Berlin New York

London Paris Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share