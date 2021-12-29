Quiz: Which city is this? (Winter edition)

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year.
While Ireland only gets to see heavy snow from time to time, other cities around the world don’t get off so lightly.
With that in mind, here’s a quiz to see if you can tell which city this is against the backdrop of sleet, snow and icy conditions.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (11)