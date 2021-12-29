#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: Which city is this? (Winter edition)

The most wonderful time of the year.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 22,078 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5609724

IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year.

While Ireland only gets to see heavy snow from time to time, other cities around the world don’t get off so lightly. 

With that in mind, here’s a quiz to see if you can tell which city this is against the backdrop of sleet, snow and icy conditions.

Which city is this park located in?
RollingNews.ie
Cork
Waterford

Dublin
Galway
What city is this?
Shutterstock
Budapest
Krakow

Bucharest
Prague
How about this?
Shutterstock
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Glasgow

Leeds
Manchester
And this?
Shutterstock
Munich
Bratislava

Vienna
Warsaw
Where is this?
Shutterstock
Beijing
Shanghai

Tokyo
Seoul
Which Spanish city is this?
Shutterstock
Seville
Barcelona

Granada
Bilbao
And which Italian city is this?
Shutterstock
Rome
Bologna

Milan
Florence
Where is this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Liverpool
Cardiff

Edinburgh
Belfast
Almost there… Where is this?
Shutterstock
Detroit
Chicago

Edmonton
Vancouver
And finally... What city is this?
Shutterstock
Berlin
New York

London
Paris
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

   

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

