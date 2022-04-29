Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Bluebell flowers poking out their heads on a spring day in Killinthomas Forest Source: Eamonn Farrell

International

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#TORY SUSPENDED Tory MP, Neil Parish, has been suspended by the Conservatives while he is under investigation for allegedly watching pornography while in the House of Commons chamber.

#WIMBLEDON CHAMPION Tennis champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for hiding €2.9 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

#UKRAINE Two British aid workers have been taken capture by Russian forces on suspicion of being “spies”, a non-profit has announced today. It comes as one person was killed in a rocket strike Ukrainian capital city Kyiv yesterday.

Parting Shot

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, host Gráinne Ní Aodha spoke with our reporter Céimin Burke who travelled to Poland recently to report on the situation at the Ukrainian border.

Burke described the mood of people on the border as “just getting on with it” and spoke about how some people are now making the journey back into Ukraine.

You can listen to the podcast below:

