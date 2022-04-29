Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- A man has been jailed for life for the murder of Jennifer Poole at her home in Dublin in April last year.
- Over 11,000 people have sought to join the Gardaí as part of the latest recruitment campaign, with 800 new Gardaí set to be hired.
- The Department of Health are set to cease publishing daily Covid-19 figures after two years, with information now set to be placed on the Covid-19 portal.
- New CSO stats show that non-religious marriages outstripped Catholic ceremonies in 2021.
- Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said that he is concerned around the continued rise in the number of homeless people in Ireland.
- A new report has shown that mortgage growth is being driven by first-time buyers, re-mortgaging and switching mortgages.
International
#TORY SUSPENDED Tory MP, Neil Parish, has been suspended by the Conservatives while he is under investigation for allegedly watching pornography while in the House of Commons chamber.
#WIMBLEDON CHAMPION Tennis champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for hiding €2.9 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.
#UKRAINE Two British aid workers have been taken capture by Russian forces on suspicion of being “spies”, a non-profit has announced today. It comes as one person was killed in a rocket strike Ukrainian capital city Kyiv yesterday.
Parting Shot
In this week’s episode of The Explainer, host Gráinne Ní Aodha spoke with our reporter Céimin Burke who travelled to Poland recently to report on the situation at the Ukrainian border.
Burke described the mood of people on the border as “just getting on with it” and spoke about how some people are now making the journey back into Ukraine.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
You can listen to the podcast below:
Comments closed for legal reasons.
COMMENTS