Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Taoiseach opens the Bloomsday 2021 Festival by cutting a wheel of Gorgonzola cheese Source: Luke Martin

Public health officials confirmed 242 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. Arlene Foster has formally resigned as Northern Ireland First Minister.

has formally resigned as Northern Ireland First Minister. Nearly 60% of people sleeping rough in Dublin in late April were using a tent , while 5,806 individuals were in emergency accommodation during the month.

, while 5,806 individuals were in emergency accommodation during the month. An estate agent is asking potential buyers for detailed financial information and proof of funds before they can view properties at a development because of “high demand”.

at a development because of “high demand”. Opposition TDs raised concerns over the marking process for Leaving Cert oral exams that were carried out under unusual circumstances due to Covid-19 restrictions.

that were carried out under unusual circumstances due to Covid-19 restrictions. A retired member of a Catholic religious order is seeking a High Court order preventing his trial on charges of child sexual abuse dating back to the 1960s from going ahead.

preventing his trial on charges of child sexual abuse dating back to the 1960s from going ahead. Anti-corruption gardaí made a tenth arrest as part of an investigation into alleged corrupt practices at Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board.

as part of an investigation into alleged corrupt practices at Kildare and Wicklow Education Training Board. The Minister for Justice outlined plans for an overhaul of how gardaí operate, including a new power to request passwords or encryption keys for electronic devices under search warrant.

operate, including a new power to request passwords or encryption keys for electronic devices under search warrant. Cabinet is to consider measures tomorrow that could mean passengers arriving into Ireland from Britain who have not received a vaccine could be required to quarantine for ten days at home.

THE WORLD

Source: PA Images

#UK The planned lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions in the UK has been delayed by four weeks due to worries over variant transmissablity.

#YEMEN The bodies of 25 migrants were recovered off Yemen after the boat that was carrying them capsized.

#MYANMAR The trial of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi started today over four months after a military coup.

PARTING SHOT

An investigation by our colleagues at Noteworthy has found that a government plan to provide 400 multi-denominational primary schools by 2030 has no roadmap or interim targets.

Representatives and parents from both Catholic and secular groups believe change in the sector is not happening quickly enough, Peter McGuire reported.

You can read the full investigation here.