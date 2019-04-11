This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: What exactly happened with Brexit last night?

Brexit is far from over, so what does it mean for Ireland, the UK, and the European elections?

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 4:19 PM
LAST NIGHT, THE latest stage of the Brexit saga began: The Flextension.

The United Kingdom and European Union agreed a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October following marathon talks in Brussels.

This now gives UK prime minister Theresa May extra wiggle room to get her Brexit deal over the line – but we’ve already been hearing about this for more than two years, and for many people, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

In this episode of The Explainer, presenter Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by TheJournal.ie‘s Gráinne Ní Aodha and Christine Bohan as well as executive director of European Movement Ireland Noelle O’Connell to look at exactly what is happening with Brexit now, and what it means for Ireland and the upcoming European elections.

You can listen wherever you get your podcasts or via SoundCloud below – you can also head straight to iTunesCastboxSpotifyAcastPodBeanPodcast Republic, and Stitcher.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Ideas, thoughts, or feedback? Email podcasts@thejournal.ie 

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, executive producer and guest Christine Bohan, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer/technical operator Nicky Ryan and contributing reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha. Design by Palash Somani.  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

