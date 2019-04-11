The Explainer: What exactly happened with Brexit last night?

LAST NIGHT, THE latest stage of the Brexit saga began: The Flextension.

The United Kingdom and European Union agreed a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October following marathon talks in Brussels.

This now gives UK prime minister Theresa May extra wiggle room to get her Brexit deal over the line – but we’ve already been hearing about this for more than two years, and for many people, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

In this episode of The Explainer, presenter Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by TheJournal.ie‘s Gráinne Ní Aodha and Christine Bohan as well as executive director of European Movement Ireland Noelle O’Connell to look at exactly what is happening with Brexit now, and what it means for Ireland and the upcoming European elections.

