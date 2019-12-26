This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
From racing to 80s music nights: here's a list of things to do between Christmas and January

There’s plenty happening around the country over the festive season.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 2:52 PM
9 minutes ago 288 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947473
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE DINNER HAS been eaten, the guests have gone home and the presents have all been opened: the post-Christmas limbo has officially begun.

But although the big day might be done for another year, there’s plenty to keep you going as you struggle to remember what day it is between now and next week.

From racing in Dublin to an 80s music night in Limerick, here’s a selection of what’s going on around the country.

Dublin

There’s more than enough things going on in Dublin over the festive period to keep you entertained.

The Christmas Racing Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse kicks off today and runs until 29 December.

The festival kicks off at 10am every morning and lasts until around 4pm. Tickets are €35 for an adult online (or €20 for an OAP or student at the gate).

If you’d prefer to stay indoors, Lennox Robinson’s comedy Drama at Inish is showing at the Abbey Theatre from Friday 27 December, with two showings that day and on Saturday as well (although there’s no showing on Sunday 28 December or 1 January).

And for those looking for a big post-Christmas night out, Bingo Loco has three nights of madness at Basement on South Anne Street on 27, 28 and 31 December.

The event combines traditional bingo with rave rounds, lip sync battles and dance offs, with loads of prizes up for grabs. Tickets are €17.50 and can be bought here.

Galway

If you’re looking to dust off the cobwebs, the Carna Walking Festival is a good excuse to explore the coastline of southern Connemara.

There are organised walks to the Saint MacDara’s Island, Feenish Island, a climb up Cashel Hill and a bog walk to Loch Scannive and its historic crannóg.

The festival lasts from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 December, with tickets available on Facebook.

Those who are feeling a bit more creative should check out Drink & Draw’s night dedicated to legendary painter Bob Ross at Electric in Galway City on 28 December.

For €26, they’ll give you all you need to paint your own masterpiece on a canvas while having a few drinks.

Cork 

Two gigs in Cyprus Avenue offer different types of night out in Cork on 27 December. The Blizzards starts at 7.30pm with tickets available for €20, while 2FM’s Jenny Greene takes the stage at 11pm, also for €20.

If you miss that, Sunday 29 December also sees Belfast group And So I Watch You from Afar play the same venue, with tickets for their show available for €19.50. 

You can also catch this year’s panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, at the Everyman Theatre. There’s two showings a day from 27 December, with tickets priced at €30 each or €105 for a family of four.

Limerick

Limerick on Ice returns from its Christmas break at Arthur’s Quay Park from today. If you’re looking to unleash your inner figure skater, the rink is open from 10am to 10pm daily and tickets are €17 for an adult or €15 for children.

There’s also a Manchester music night in Dolan’s on Saturday 28 December, when tributes to The Smiths and Joy Division will be followed by a Hacienda-themed after party. Tickets are €14 and doors are at 8pm.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

