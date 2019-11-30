This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Feeling festive? Here are 7 Christmas-themed events happening across the weekend

A quick round-up of the weekend’s best events.

By Adam Daly Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 7:00 AM
52 minutes ago 1,419 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4911626

AFTER LAST NIGHT’S Late Late Toy Show there’s sure to be plenty of people looking for activities to indulge their festive spirit. 

We’ve put together a short list to make things a little easier for you.  

90322728 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Traditional Christmas trading, Dublin, Sunday 1 December 

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Paul Mc Auliffe will officially open the Henry Street/Mary Street Christmas Trading on Sunday at 12 noon on Henry Street. 

In 2018, Dublin City Council provided new gazebos to all traders and this year will be providing awnings and lights to further improve festive mood. 

The traditional Christmas trading will take place from 1 to 31 December, 10am to 9pm each day. 

90170282 Source: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Santa Cycle, Clondalkin, Sunday 1 December 

Now in its fifth year, the annual Santa Cycle is taking place tomorrow to raise vital funds for sick children.

Leaving Clondalkin Village at 5pm, the Santas will make their way through town before finishing back up at the start line. 

The cost is €30 which includes the Santa suit and Christmas lights. The money from the cycle goes to CMRF Crumlin who raise vital funds for Crumlin Hospital and the National Children’s Research Centre. 

You can sign up to take part here.

Source: Taste of Dublin/YouTube

The Taste of Dublin Festive Edition, RDS, today and tomorrow 

Taking place this weekend is the winter installation of the summer festival, Taste of Dublin, but this one’s indoors. 

“Over the course of the weekend, you will see some of Ireland’s most respected and admired culinary talent preparing festive fayre that will wow you. Not only will you see and hear them, you will get their top tips and tricks helping to make this your easiest Christmas cooking season yet,” organisers said. 

Tickets start from €15 and are available here or at the box office. 

GLOW – A Cork Christmas Celebration, Saturday 30th and Sunday 1st 

Taking place every weekend between now and Christmas in Bishop Lucey Park, GLOW promises entertainment, Christmas markets and a 30-metre high ferris wheel. 

The ferris wheel will open each day from 12 noon to 9pm, and although you’ll need to buy a ticket to that, access to the market and park is free.

Kilkenny Yulefest, today and Sunday 

The annual Christmas festival in Kilkenny is back again, with plenty of events on in the run up to Christmas. 

This weekend, organisers are introducing the free Yulefest festive train, which will be running every weekend until 5 January 2020. 

You can take a tour of the city, led by an experienced train driver/ tour guide, from midday at Kilkenny Castle each weekend.  

Winterval AG8I9892 Source: Patrick Browne/Winterval

Waterford Winterval,  Sunday 1 December

Another market opening this weekend is Winterval’s Christmas Market in Cathedral Square. 

Winterval is running over 60 free and ticketed events this year, ranging from Christmas storytelling to an elves workshop. 

Winterval is on until 23 December in Waterford City and the market opens tomorrow from 12pm to 7pm. Find out more here. 

Sustainable Christmas Market, Cork city, Sunday 1 December

If you’re making an effort to be shop green this Christmas, Cork Zero Waste’s sustainable Christmas market might be the place to start your shopping. 

Tomorrow at Nano Nagle Place from 11am to 3pm there’ll be an upcycled craft workshop and a Christmas jumper swap and plenty of stalls. Find out more here.  

Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.

