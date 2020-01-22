This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Man fatally injured in accident on Cork farm

The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

By Olivia Kelleher Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 9,883 Views 3 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN IN his 60s has died in an accident on a farm in Whitegate, Co Cork after a heavy door on a grain trailer fell on top of him. 

The farmworker was helping to repair the trailer in a farmyard in Whitegate this afternoon when the accident occurred. 

It is understood the 64-year-old man was inside the trailer welding when the door which was being kept open with wooden stays broke causing it to swing and fall on top of him. 

Two other people who were working in the vicinity raised the alarm.  

Paramedics worked to revive the man but they were unable to save his life. 

The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

The body will be taken to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The Coroner has also been informed. 

The Health and Safety Authority has been contacted and a full investigation will be conducted as a matter of course. Gardaí are also investigating the death. 

