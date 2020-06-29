This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The hard reality is this is not even close to being over': WHO warning six months on from Covid-19 notification

Dr Tedros also said today that for countries that aren’t performing well with contact tracing, saying it’s difficult is a “lame excuse”.

By Press Association Monday 29 Jun 2020, 9:41 PM
1 hour ago 11,343 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5136603
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization
Image: Salvatore Di Nolfi AP/PA Images
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization
Image: Salvatore Di Nolfi AP/PA Images

ANY COUNTRY CLAIMING that contact tracing is difficult during the coronavirus pandemic is using “a lame excuse”, according to the head of the World Health Organization.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the health body, suggested governments saying contacts are too hard or too widespread to get hold of has been the biggest failing of some throughout the crisis.

He told an online press conference today: “If there is a single failure for many of our countries to really not hunt down this virus (it) is our failure in contact tracing because we have lame excuses saying ‘it’s too many and it’s too difficult to trace because there are too many’.”

Referencing health workers who have previously contact traced during illness outbreaks in war-torn nations, Dr Tedros continued: “Trust me there is not too many, even in a war situation.

“If contact tracing helps you to win the fight you do it even risking your life.”

He added: “If any country is saying contact tracing is difficult it is a lame excuse.”

Health authorities in Ireland indicated from the beginning it would engage in robust contact tracing, but there has been criticism in the UK that its system of testing, tracing and isolation “is not yet fully functional”.

Dr Tedros also reflected on the fact that tomorrow marks six months since the WHO was first informed about the outbreak that would later come to be known as Covid-19.

He told the press conference: “Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world – and our lives – would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought out the best and worst of humanity.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“All over the world we have seen heartwarming acts of resilience, inventiveness, solidarity and kindness.”

But he added: “We have also seen concerning signs of stigma, misinformation and the politicisation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over… although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up.

The virus emerged six months ago in China, where the WHO will send a team next week in connection with the search for its origin, Tedros said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie