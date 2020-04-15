This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Warning issued over 'reckless' quad bikers posing threat to public in Wicklow mountains

The Department of Heritage says this activity is a “scourge to upland habitats”.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 11:10 AM
36 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5074758
File photo. Wicklow Mountains.
Image: Shutterstock/m4rCeLiNi
Image: Shutterstock/m4rCeLiNi

GROUPS OF PEOPLE have been observed using quads and trials bikes in the Wicklow and Dublin mountains, some of whom have travelled some distance to get there despite the current Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement today, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said today they are travelling on fragile mountain habits, forest roads and tracks, and on public roads.

“This activity is a scourge to upland habitats,” the department said. “Reports will be followed up on and perpetrators prosecuted where possible. 

Given the current national crisis, we would hope that the previous resources of the State are not required to deal with such avoidable behaviour.

Many of these vehicles are travelling at speed which is causing a safety concern to landowners, other road users and people taking exercise within their 2km radius from home.

The department said that aside from the flouting of Covid-19 restrictions, the use of these vehicles within the Wicklow Mountains National Park and the special area of conversation is illegal.

Furthermore it is “extremely damaging” to the landscapes within the mountainous area.

The use of these vehicles illegally is also a concern for wildlife and livestock with the potential to scar the landscape and cause landslides.

Anyone who witnesses such behaviour is asked to report it to the duty ranger of Wicklow Mountains National Park at 087 980 3899 and the gardaí.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
