Irish Eurovision act Wild Youth 'cut ties' with creative director after tweets on trans issues

LAST UPDATE | 15 minutes ago
WILD YOUTH, THE Dublin band representing Ireland in next month’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, have said in a tweet that they are cutting all ties with their former creative director Ian Banham.
Banham has previously worked as a choreographer on shows like RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.
The band’s statement today follows a number of tweets by Banham commenting on trans issues in recent weeks.
In one post the choreographer described the trans community as a “cult”.
The tweets were initially highlighted by a Eurovision fan account called ESC Discord shortly after 10am this morning.
Wild Youth issued the following tweet at lunchtime:
“Wild Youth is a band that stands for unity and kindness. Our song represents our beliefs as a band. We have cut all ties with Ian Banham and will not have him on or near our team or Eurovision journey. We are so sorry for anyone offended by his comments.”
The band added in a follow-up tweet that they were with Michael Kealy, RTÉ’s head of delegation for Eurovision, when the tweets were brought to their attention and that RTÉ were as “horrified as we were”.
A number of Banham’s tweets, including one referring to the trans community as a cult, have been deleted since Wild Youth’s tweet on the issue.
Wild Youth is a band that stands for unity and kindness. Our song represents our beliefs as a band. We have cut all ties with Ian Banham and will not have him on or near our team or Eurovison journey. We are so sorry for anyone offended by his comments. ❤️— Wild Youth (@bandwildyouth) April 25, 2023
Banham was made creative director for the band’s Eurovision performance in February, shortly after the four-piece were selected to represent Ireland in a Late Late Show Eurosong Special.
The choreographer’s management company did not respond to emailed requests for comment. In a follow-up phone call, the company said they did not have a comment on the issue.
In a statement to The Journal, RTÉ said: “Ian Banham is no longer a member of Ireland’s Eurovision 2023 team. RTÉ won’t be making any further comment.”
The band will compete in the first semi-final on Tuesday, 9 May.
