Poll: Will Brexit happen by 31 October?

A pro-EU activist standing near the Palace of Westminster in London earlier this month.

THE LATEST DEADLINE for Britain to leave the European Union is 31 October.

The Brexit referendum, which passed by 51.9%, happened in June 2016. More than three years later, a deal doesn’t seem much closer.

A new British prime minister is set to be sworn in next week – with pro-Brexit Boris Johnson the frontrunner.

Theresa May failed to get parliamentary backing for a deal agreed between the EU and Britain, but will her successor have more luck? Or will a no-deal Brexit come to pass?

What do you think: Will Brexit happen by 31 October?

