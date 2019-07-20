Poll: Will Brexit happen by 31 October?

THE LATEST DEADLINE for Britain to leave the European Union is 31 October.
The Brexit referendum, which passed by 51.9%, happened in June 2016. More than three years later, a deal doesn’t seem much closer.
A new British prime minister is set to be sworn in next week – with pro-Brexit Boris Johnson the frontrunner.
Theresa May failed to get parliamentary backing for a deal agreed between the EU and Britain, but will her successor have more luck? Or will a no-deal Brexit come to pass?
What do you think: Will Brexit happen by 31 October?
