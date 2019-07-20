This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 20 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Will Brexit happen by 31 October?

A new British prime minister is set to be sworn in next week.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 9:51 AM
28 minutes ago 2,574 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4732454
A pro-EU activist standing near the Palace of Westminster in London earlier this month.
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images
A pro-EU activist standing near the Palace of Westminster in London earlier this month.
A pro-EU activist standing near the Palace of Westminster in London earlier this month.
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

THE LATEST DEADLINE for Britain to leave the European Union is 31 October.

The Brexit referendum, which passed by 51.9%, happened in June 2016. More than three years later, a deal doesn’t seem much closer.

A new British prime minister is set to be sworn in next week – with pro-Brexit Boris Johnson the frontrunner.

Theresa May failed to get parliamentary backing for a deal agreed between the EU and Britain, but will her successor have more luck? Or will a no-deal Brexit come to pass?

What do you think: Will Brexit happen by 31 October?


Poll Results:

No, the deadline will be extended (268)
No, Brexit won't ever happen (114)
Yes, but without a deal (106)
I'm not sure (39)
Yes, with a deal (33)





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie