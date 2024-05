IT’S THE FIRST day in May, and while you might expect the smell of freshly cut grass at this time of year, some will be leaving the lawnmower in the shed as part of No Mow May.

No Mow May is a campaign which asks people to not cut the grass during the month of May, allowing native wildflowers a chance to grow and providing a source of pollen and nectar for bees and other pollinators.

Whether you’ve taken part before or not, we want to know if you’ll be doing No Mow May this year.

So today we’re asking: Will you take part in No Mow May?