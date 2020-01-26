This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you watch the seven-way leaders' debate tomorrow?

RTÉ are broadcasting live from NUI Galway on Monday night.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 10:11 AM
34 minutes ago 4,702 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4980301

TOMORROW EVENING AT 9.35pm all seven political party leaders will debate each other on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live. 

With the general election less than a fortnight away it’s a chance for each leader to set out their stall for the electorate and for the voter to get a better sense of where each party stands on major issues facing the country. 

There’s been controversy, meanwhile, over both RTÉ and Virgin Media’s two-way debates between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin with Sinn Féin issuing a legal letter to RTÉ over its exclusion.

Tomorrow night will see Varadkar, Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald debate each other alongside Labour leader Brendan Howlin, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Solidarity/People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett and the Social Democrats’ Roisín Shorthall. 

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the seven-way leaders’ debate on Monday?


Poll Results:

No (324)
Yes (289)
I've no opinion&nbsp;&nbsp; (22)



