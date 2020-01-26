Poll: Will you watch the seven-way leaders' debate tomorrow?

TOMORROW EVENING AT 9.35pm all seven political party leaders will debate each other on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live.

With the general election less than a fortnight away it’s a chance for each leader to set out their stall for the electorate and for the voter to get a better sense of where each party stands on major issues facing the country.

There’s been controversy, meanwhile, over both RTÉ and Virgin Media’s two-way debates between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin with Sinn Féin issuing a legal letter to RTÉ over its exclusion.

Tomorrow night will see Varadkar, Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald debate each other alongside Labour leader Brendan Howlin, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Solidarity/People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett and the Social Democrats’ Roisín Shorthall.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch the seven-way leaders’ debate on Monday?

