Funeral takes place for two brothers killed in murder-suicide

THE FUNERAL OF two brothers who died in a family murder-suicide have taken place in Co Cork.

Willie, 66, and Paddy Hennessy, 60, were buried following a private funeral service in Mitchelstown.

Their brother, 59-year-old Johnny Hennessy, is believed to have killed them in an attack at the family home outside Mitchelstown last Friday.

He took his own life hours later.

His body was pulled from the River Funcheon by garda divers following a manhunt involving more than 50 officers.

His funeral took place on Wednesday.

Today, mourners attended the funeral for the brothers at Our Lady Conceived Without Sin.

Willie is survived by his sister Breda, brother-in-law Ned, nieces Elaine and Lisa, grandnephews Jack, Danny, Logan and Caleb and grandniece Halle.

Paddy is survived by his daughter Elaine and grandchildren Jack, Danny, Logan and Halle.

In an online funeral notice, it stated he is mourned by his daughter, her mother Stephanie, Paddy’s partner Kitty Russell and grandchildren.

The body of Paddy was found in the farmyard, and during a follow-up search the body of Willie was discovered in a shed nearby.

The discovery triggered a search for their brother Johnny, whose Toyota Corolla was missing from the property.

The garda air support unit later spotted Johnny’s body in the River Funcheon.

It was found in a remote location close to where his car had been discovered.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission is carrying out an investigation into contacts between Johnny and gardai on Thursday.

Gardai had contacted him shortly before the murders took place after concerns were raised by a family member.