Wind warning issued for south and west of country ahead of strong gusts on Monday night

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow wind warning for 13 counties ahead of strong gusts that are expected to hit on Monday night.

Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo will be subject to gusts up to 110km/h, the forecaster has predicted.

The warning comes into effect at 9pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.

“Southerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, possibly higher on exposed coasts,” Met Éireann said.

“Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding.”

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is due to come into effect on Tuesday at midnight for 24 hours in Connacht, Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford.

Met Éireann has forecast heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday as well as strong southerly winds.

Some river and localised surface flooding is possible, and rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm are expected, which could be higher in mountainous regions.

Additionally, a marine warning was issued for small crafts earlier today ​due to south and south to southwest winds.

“South to southwest winds will reach force 6 or higher at times today (Sunday) and tonight on Irish coasts from Valentia to Erris Head to Malin Head, retreating northwards on Monday morning,” Met Éireann warned.

“South winds will reach force 6 on Monday afternoon on Irish coasts from Mizen Head to Valentia to Loop Head.”

The forecasts for tonight sets out a dry night aside from a few showers in west Munster and west Connacht and cold weather with a risk of frost.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Met Éireann said it will be “dry and bright for much of the country tomorrow with sunny spells”.

“However, a few showers will develop in Munster and west Connacht. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in freshening southerly winds, increasing strong on western coasts during the afternoon.

“It looks set to be a wet and very windy day on Tuesday with further spells of heavy rain pushing northwards over the country accompanied by strong to gale force southerly winds.

“A wet morning in the east and south on Wednesday but it is expected to become drier from the west by afternoon with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers across the country.”