Status Yellow wind warning issued for 17 counties

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for 17 counties across the country, with gusts of wind expected to reach 100 kilometres per hour later today.

The warning covers all of Connacht, as well as Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Counties further to the east – Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and Clare – are also all included in the warning.

The warning is valid from 11am today and will remain in place until 6pm this evening.

Mean wind speeds will be between 50 to 6o kilometres per hour.

The weather has been unseasonably wet and windy in recent days. The rest of the day will see blustery showers across the country, alongside a combination of sunny spells.

Rain showers, according to Met Éireann, will be heaviest and most frequent in the north, with some thundery downpours possible.

Tonight will bring more rain in some places.