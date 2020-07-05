This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 5 July, 2020
Status Yellow wind warning issued for 17 counties

The warning is valid from 11am today and will remain in place until 6pm this evening.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 5 Jul 2020, 10:42 AM
55 minutes ago 11,321 Views 5 Comments
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for 17 counties across the country, with gusts of wind expected to reach 100 kilometres per hour later today. 

The warning covers all of Connacht, as well as Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal. 

Counties further to the east – Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and Clare – are also all included in the warning. 

The warning is valid from 11am today and will remain in place until 6pm this evening.  

Mean wind speeds will be between 50 to 6o kilometres per hour.

The weather has been unseasonably wet and windy in recent days. The rest of the day will see blustery showers across the country, alongside a combination of sunny spells. 

Rain showers, according to Met Éireann, will be heaviest and most frequent in the north, with some thundery downpours possible. 

Tonight will bring more rain in some places. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

