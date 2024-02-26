Advertisement
File photo of sleet in Dublin Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Wintry week ahead as Met Éireann forecasts hail, sleet and cold temperatures

The days are expected to be relatively mild, but temperatures will drop overnight.
12 minutes ago

A WINTRY WEEK is in store as Met Éireann has forecast hail and sleet, as well as freezing temperatures overnight.

Today however will be mainly dry and bright, with long sunny spells. Any isolated light showers in the north and northwest are expected to clear by the afternoon.

Temperatures today will reach highs of 7 to 9 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly dry and clear at first, with light southwest breezes. Some frost is to set in as the night goes on, with temperatures dropping to as low as -1 degrees .

The rest of the night will be rainy, with mistiness in the north and west, but higher temperatures.

Tuesday will start out damp and misty with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending southeastwards over the country during the morning. It will be followed by a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach highs of 7 to 11 degrees.

Tomorrow night will also see some frost develop, as well as patchy rain, but it’ll be mostly dry and clear, with temperatures not falling below 0.

Wednesday is looking bright in the east and north. However, outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west and southwest will extend countrywide through the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures during the day are expected to reach highs of 9 to 11 degrees, and nighttime temperatures won’t drop below 2 degrees.

Thursday will be cooler, with the last of any overnight cloud or rain will give way to sunny spells and blustery showers, some turning wintry with some hail.

Some sleet is expected on high ground too. 

Thursday night and Friday will be cold and wintry with widespread showers, some hail, sleet and hill snow likely. There will be an ongoing wind-chill factor, the national forecaster said.

The weekend will also be cold and unsettled, although not as windy. Some sunny spells will make an appearance, with frost setting in by night. Daytime temperatures will reach 6 to 8 degrees.

