Thursday 19 January 2023 Dublin: 1°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# The Coombe
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following armed robbery at a credit union in Dublin
The robbery occurred shortly after 4pm on Monday.
1.1k
0
10 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an armed robbery in Dublin.

The robbery is understood to have occurred at a credit union at St Luke’s Gate, The Coombe in Dublin 8 shortly after 4pm on Monday.

A man with a face covering and black hat armed with an apparent handgun approached the counter and threatened staff before leaving on foot with a sum of cash.

No one was physically harmed in the incident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and An Garda Síochána at Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing those with video footage (including motorists with dash cams) from the vicinity of St. Luke’s Avenue, Cork Street and the Coombe at the time of the robbery to check for footage and make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

