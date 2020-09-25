#Open journalism No news is bad news

Witness appeal after two teenage boys assaulted in Dublin park

It’s understood it is being investigated as a possible racially-motivated incident.

By Adam Daly Friday 25 Sep 2020, 6:54 PM
Image: Google Street View
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following the assault of two teenage boys in Crumlin, Co Dublin. 

The incident happened shortly after midday on Monday in Eamonn Ceannt Park (Sundrive Park).

The two boys were with a number of friends in the park on Monday afternoon when they were approached by three adult males. 

A 15-year-old boy was physically and verbally assaulted by the three men and taken to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A friend, 14, attempted to intervene and was also physically and verbally assaulted by one of the three men. He did not require treatment for his injuries.

Investigating gardaí said the three suspects, aged in their early 20s, exited the park onto Sundrive Road by foot.

One of the men was reported to be wearing a black jacket while the other two were reported as wearing a dark grey jacket and a blue jacket.

No arrests have been made in connection with the assault.

Gardaí at Sundrive Road Garda Station are appealing for any witnesses, or for any person with any information to come forward.

“Gardaí are also appealing for any individuals that may have camera footage of this incident to make this footage available to gardaí and for any persons that were in the Sundrive Park/Sundrive Road area from 12.15pm to 12.30pm who may have observed the movements of the three male suspects to contact gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 6666 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

