Witness appeal after three men assaulted at Co Cork home

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after three people were assaulted at a home in Co Cork last week.

The incident happened at a home on Connolly Road in Ballyphehane at around 8.20pm on Friday, 4 March.

Advertisement

Three men, one aged in his 40s and two aged in their 30s, were injured during the incident.

The man aged in his 40s and one of those in his 30s were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The third man did not require hospital treatment for his injuries.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to the incident and appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday, 6 March.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who was in the Ballyphehane, Togher and Bandon Road areas of Cork City between 8pm and 9.30pm on 4 March with camera footage (including dashcam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.