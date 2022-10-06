Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 15°C Thursday 6 October 2022
Witness appeal after woman threatened with suspected gun during car hijacking in Dublin

The incident occurred at 3.10pm this afternoon on Park West Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 12.

By Jane Moore Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 9:55 PM
7 minutes ago 660 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5886596

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman was threatened with a suspected gun during a car hijacking in Dublin.

The incident occurred at around 3.10pm this afternoon on Park West Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 12.

The owner of the vehicle was getting into her car when a man approached her. He threatened the woman with a suspected black handgun and demanded she get out of the car.

The woman got out of the car, a silver coloured saloon C-Class Mercedes Benz 161-D and the suspect left the scene in the stolen car. He drove off in the direction of Cloverhill Road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen the silver coloured saloon C-Class Mercedes Benz 161-D to contact them, or any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists who may have any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on Park West Road, Cloverhill Road and the surrounding areas to make contact with investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Jane Moore
