THE FUNERAL OF a woman and two children who were killed at their home in Co Fermanagh will take place today.

Vanessa Whyte and her children, James (14) and Sara (13) Rutledge, were shot dead in Maguiresbridge last week.

It is understood that Ian Rutledge, 43, who died on Monday from injuries incurred during the incident, was the only suspect in the shooting of his family.

Vanessa and the children will be laid to rest in Co Clare today, where she is originally from.

At midday, a funeral service will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Barefield, with burial afterwards at Templemaley Cemetery.

Those attending the funeral have been asked to wear bright colours, and those wishing to donate money have been invited to send donations to Women’s Aid.

A removal service on Wednesday saw large crowds line the streets of Maguiresbridge, where the community was shaken “to its core”.

During his homily, Father Raymond Donnelly remarked that “there is a heaviness in the air – a silence within our hearts – that speaks volumes”.

He said Vanessa, a vet, was “full of kindness and warmth”, while James and Sara were “so vibrant, so full of promise”.