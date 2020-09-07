Woman (30s) arrested as part of probe into alleged corruption offences at a statutory body

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a woman in her 30s in relation to alleged corruption at an office of a statutory body.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out the arrest this morning in what has been described as an “investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body”.

The arrest operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit and the GNECB in Co Kildare.

It is the second arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.

The woman was arrested for offences contrary to the Prevention of Corruption Acts and was conveyed to Naas Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.