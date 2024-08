A WOMAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with serious injuries in Balbriggan earlier this month.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the injured man on a residential road in the Balbriggan area in the early hours of Saturday 10 August.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance and later died on Sunday 11 August. A post-mortem was conducted but the results are not being disclosed for operational reasons, according to gardaí.

Gardaí arrested a woman aged in her 40s in Balbriggan this morning on suspicion of murder.

She is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in north Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.