Woman assaulted inside a van in Coleraine after two men ejected from a pub in nearby Portrush

OFFICERS IN THE North are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted inside a van in Coleraine, Co Derry.

The two men who assaulted the woman had earlier been ejected from a pub in nearby Portrush for being disruptive and abusive towards staff and had also assaulted two different men both inside and outside of the pub.

At around 11pm last night, the PSNI received a report of an assault in the Eglinton Street area of Portrush, Co Antrim.

A PSNI spokesperson said it was reported that two men were “being disruptive and abusive towards customers and staff” inside the pub, before assaulting a man by grabbing his phone and throwing it away.

When asked to leave, the two men then had a further altercation with another man.

They followed this man onto the street, where they pushed him to the ground and threw a glass bottle at him.

The two men, who had both been drinking, were then seen getting into a white van and driving off.

While police were attending to these reports, officers received a further call in relation to the assault of a woman.

She had agreed to a lift home by the same two men from a licenced premises in the nearby Coleraine area.

The PSNI spokesperson said the women was punched to the head and received a leg injury inside the van.

“These incidents were unprovoked and completely senseless, which is very distressing for those involved and for the local community who were simply enjoying a night out and should not be subjected to such abuse,” said the PSNI spokesperson.

They added: “The quick response from our officers led to both men involved in these incidents being located by police and arrested for a number of offences, including common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”

Both men remain in custody.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone with any information or who may have footage in relation to the assault to contact police, quoting reference number 1911 on 3 January, 2024.

A report can also be submitted online and information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.